Shanmukh's Surya Co-star Confirmed For Bigg Boss OTT: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant Shanmukh won hearts of the small screen audience during his stint in the house. Shannu fans were impressed with the way he performed the tasks and fearlessly shared his opinion about others in the house.

For the unversed, Shanmukh Jaswanth had already earned his fan following through the popular web series Software Developer and Surya even before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Post the web series, Shanmukh's two series actors Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Mounika Reddy have become busy with a bunch of series and films in Telugu.

The latest news doing the rounds is Shanmukh's co-star in Surya web series, Mounika Reddy is likely to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, the show would be getting launched in the middle of February.

The other probable contestants who are rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss OTT are-Anchor Shiva, Dhee 10 winner Raju, Warangal Vandana, Akhil Sarthak, Hari Teja.

Subscribe to Sakshi Post for notifications.