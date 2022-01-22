Shanmukh, VJ Sunny Earned Same From Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a kind-hearted person, he always encourages new talent in Tollywood. Currently, he is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bangarraju'. Apart from acting, Nagarjuna also hosts the popular tv reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Do you remember Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants VJ Sunny and Shanmukh? Of course, you do.

The two were declared as Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner and runner up. VJ Sunny won Rs 50 lakhs along with a plot given by Suvarnabhoomi Developers along with a sports bike. VJ Sunny and his family were in a mood to celebrate after he won the show. Shanmukh was also watching as a general audience on stage during the grand finale.

The latest we hear is that Nagarjuna saw Shanmukh, went up to Suvarnabhoomi Developers and asked them to give land to Shanmukh Jaswanth too. Who can say 'No' to Nagarjuna's request? So it is learnt that they agreed to Nagarjuna's request and gave a piece of land to Shanmukh too.

With that Shanmukh got as much as Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny.

