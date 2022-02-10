Shanmukh, Maanas Conversation Over Propose Day

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Maanas enjoy huge popularity among the audience. Yes, they both had reached to finale round, thanks to the their fans. The two earned a fancy remuneration from the show.

Post Bigg Boss, the two contestants continue to remain friends, we do have proof of it.

By now, you know that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina broke up. One look at his social media and we can say that Shannu has been badly missing Deepthi Sunaina. But she has not reacted to any of Shannu's posts.

On Propose day, everyone was busy with their plans, but Shanmukh had been listening to sad songs, he also shared an insta story with a heartbreak emoji. Shannu also wished Happy Propose Day to Maanas and the latter gave a reply 'You shouldn't tell us this, we are single'. Shannu said, 'I'm also single'.

Here is the screengrab of their chat. Take a look at it: