Shanmukh Jaswanth Birthday Message To Ex-Girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is steel feeling the blues after Deepthi Sunaina ended their five years relationship on New Years's eve.

Deepthi and Shanmukh last appeared together in the family reunion episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Post that, they did not see each other. It was reported that Deepthi Sunaina even blocked Shanmukh's number.

Deepthi Sunaina turned a year older today. The former Bigg Boss contestant is celebrating her birthday with her loved ones. Shanmukh Jaswanth shared one of their old photos captioning it, 'Happy Birthday D'. He shared it on his Instagram stories. Here's the link to Shanmukh's story.

In the meantime, Shanmukh will soon be returning to his work. We hear he has been offered web series and films.