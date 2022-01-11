Shanmukh 'I Want You Right Here To Feel My Love'

Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is yet to join back work. Shanmukh is said to be busy reading scripts. If you recall, Shannu's Girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina announced her breakup with Shanmukh on New Years's eve. Deepthi's break-up news left fans if the duo in a state of huge shock.

Yesterday, it was Deepthi Sunaina's birthday, Shanmukh sent his birthday greetings to the former. Deepthi Sunaina did not thank him and totally ignored him. Deepthi Sunaina was busy celebrating her birthday with family members.

However, Shanmukh was seen sharing new pictures with his fans and followers.

Now, Shanmukh has posted a new story on Instagram with a picture and background music with the caption,

Handle with care, never thought I'd see the day

I want you right here, feel my love.

We are sure that this post is intended for Deepthi. It is evident that Shanmukh is missing Deepthi Sunaina. He seems to be expressing his feeling towards her through the song. Will Deepthi Sunaina give him a second chance? Let's wait and watch.