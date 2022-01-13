Shanmukh Father's Sensational Comments On Deepthi Sunaina

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is yet to begin his work. He has finalized a few scripts, which are said to be in a different stage of production. Most of you must know by now that Shanmukh is reeling under a lot of pressure as Deepthi Sunaina ended her relationship with him.

Shanmukh appears to be deeply hurt and missing her a lot. Though, Shanmukh wants to seek forgiveness from Deepthi, she is not in a mood to listen to him.

Shanmukh's father has reacted to his son's break up. He has stated, "It is Deepthi who announced break up with Shanmukh, my son didn't break up with her yet. We never know what tomorrow brings us. One day they may even get back together. Let's hope for the best."

Will Deepthi Sunaina kiss and make up? Will Shannu and Deepthi patch up after the bigg boss mess remains to be seen.