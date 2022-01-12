Shanmukh Fans Troll Deepthi Sunaina Over Oo Antava Mama Reel

Bigg Boss Telugu former contestant Deepthi Sunaina is super active on social media. She treats her fans with her reels and pictures on a regular basis. On the first day of this year, Deepthi Sunaina officially announced that she was breaking up with her boyfriend of 5 years, Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Samantha's Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa has become a rage among music lovers. When Samantha's Oo Antava song was released, a section of the audience went on to say that Sam did the song to get back at for Nag Chaitanya.

Now, fans say that Deepthi Sunaina too is following the footprints of Samantha. Deepthi's latest reel on Samantha's Item song from Pushpa, Oo Anatava Mama has gone viral on all social media platforms. The comments section under Deepthi Sunaina's reel are filled with remarks like...are you trying to tell the fans about Shanmukh through the reel?'

We really don't know the real reason behind Sunaina's reel intention. In the meantime, check out stunning pictures of Deepthi Sunaina.