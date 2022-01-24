Shanmukh, Deepthi Sunaina Sign Project With Top Tollywood Production House

Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina aim to become successful actors in Tollywood. The two are already familiar with the Youtube audience. Looks like Shannmukh and Deepthi's dreams will soon be realised.

Reports are doing the rounds that a leading production house in Tollywood is looking to associate with Shanmukh Jaswanth for a web series.

The same production house is likely to cast Deepthi opposite the Young hero as the female lead. It is known that they are a hit jodi on YouTube. Now, the makers might want to cash on that popularity.

The details about Deepthi Sunaina's debut project are awaited. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu runner-up Shanmukh has also signed Agent Anand Santhosh's web series for Youtube.

Deepthi's ex-boyfriend Shanmukh is also said to have got a movie offer from another leading production house, Haarika and Haasini Creations.

Now, with both Shanmukh and Deepthi getting good offers in Telugu, it remains to be seen if they bury the hatched to further their careers. Will they be able to pair up in the future or not is yet to be seen.

