Shanmukh-Deepthi Love Not Weak Enough to Fade in 100 Days, Says Siri

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth has been infected with Covid. Currently, she is under home quarantine. Shannu and Deepthi Sunaina fans are upset with Siri as they have been blaming her for their breakup.

Deepthi Sunaina supported Shanmukh when he was in the house. Deepthi left everyone in a state of shock with her break-up announcement with Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Netizens have also trolled Siri for Deepthi-Shannu's breakup. Siri has reacted to the trolling and shared her views with him, "I went into a state of depression because of trolling.

One shares a lot of emotional moments with housemates in the Bigg Boss house. But, I and Shanmukh crossed our limits, we went a bit overboard when compared to others. Deepthi and Shanmukh are good friends, I really don't accept that they broke up because of me. Deepthi and Shanmukh love is not so weak that it can break because in just 100 days," said Siri.

If one were to go by Siri's words, perhaps she is hinting that Deepthi broke up with Shanmukh for some other reason. Siri says they had a stronger bond.

