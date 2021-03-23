Shankar in Talks With Bharat Ane Nenu Actress For Charan Movie?

Ram Charan and Shankar have joined their hands together for a movie. According to the reports, the shooting of the film will start sometime in June. It is said that the movie is going to be high on VFX effects. The pan-India film is going to be made on a huge budget and expectations are very high on the grand celluloid. Dil Raju, the producer of the film wants it to be the best as it marks his 50th film. Now, the news is that the director Shankar and producer, Dil Raju want to rope in Bharat Ane Nenu heroine, Kiara Advani as the female lead in the film. It is said that the director narrated the story and Kiara also loved it. Very soon, official information regarding who is going to share screen space with Ram Charan is going to be out. Let us wait and see. Another news is that the film is going to be out in theatres in 2023.

After Ram Charan's movie, Shankar will direct his next flick with Ranveer Singh. Rumours are doing the rounds that Kiara has been locked as the heroine in that film as well.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is quite busy with his upcoming project, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. According to the reports, the makers of the movie will release a special poster of Ramaraju from the movie, RRR on the occasion of Charan's birthday on March 27th.

RRR will be released in theatres on October 13th in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie is being made on a huge budget of more than 400 crore.