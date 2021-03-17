Shankar Puts Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on Hold For Ram Charan?

Tollywood hero, Ram Charan Tej and Mega director Shankar have come together for a prestigious project. Dil Raju is going to finance the project. According to the reports, Dil Raju wants to make the film on a large scale as it marks his 50th film and on the other hand, it is Ram Charan's 15th movie. Now, the news is that the 'Robo' director has put Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on hold for making Ram Charan's film.

According to a news portal, " Currently, Ram Charan and Shankar's movie is in the scripting and pre-production stage. The film will go on the floors in the month of June 2021, as by then, Ram Charan would complete SS Rajamouli's movie."

According to the sources, "It’s Shankar at his best, exploring the zone that Ram Charan excels in. Expect a lot of drama, elevation scenes and powerful dialogues from this combo. Charan is all excited to collaborate with Shankar for the first time."

According to the reports, "The major portion of the shooting of Indian 2 has been done and only 65% of the shooting has been left over. They have spent Rs 165 crore on the film so far, and the remaining 65 to 70 days of shoot requires another bare minimum amount of Rs 60 crore, taking the total budget to Rs 225 crore plus." It is also said that Shankar is also in talks with Ranveer Singh for a movie.