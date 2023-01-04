Shankar Mudavat Debuting As A Director With Prathyardhi

Suspense thriller genre movies always excite movie buffs. If movies are made with the right stories, and gripping screenplay, people will make them blockbusters. Now, a movie under the same genre is coming to entertain us. The trailer of this movie, which is arriving in cinemas on January 6th, was released recently and has received a good response. Shankar Mudavath is debuting as a director with this movie.

Shankar Mudavath, who has been in the industry for many years, has mastered all the crafts. He also worked as an assistant cameraman at Srikanth Naroj who worked as a cinematographer for the movie Auto Nagar Surya directed by Deva Katta. Now he is coming to entertain the Telugu audience as a director with the film Prathyardhi.

The film has already been screened exclusively for prominent people in the industry. Many have given a positive feedback and also heaped praises on Shankar Mudavath for making a gripping thriller on his debut. They're of the opinion that this movie will be liked by all sections of the audience. Producer Sanjay Saha has made this movie on a huge scale without compromising on anything.