Shankar-Charan Multistarrer Making Waves Even Before Launch

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Kollywood director Shankar’s new film is back in the news. Here's an interesting update. According to latest reports, Shankar and Ram Charan’s untitled film is in the pre-production stage. The film is expected to go on floors in the first week of August. The names of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and national crush Rashmika are doing the rounds for female leads. It is said that one of the two will be sharing screen space with Charan in the film.

Expectations are riding high on this project as it is for the first time, Shankar is working with a Telugu actor. So far, he has directed a slew of films in Tamil, but he has never worked with other regional actors. Now, he is working with Ram Charan. The latest we hear is t hat Shankar is also planning to cast top actors from all the film industries. The film will be made on a lavish budget and it is going to be released in multiple languages, sources says. More details about the film are awaited at the moment.

On the career front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his much-awaited film ‘RRR’. Rajamouli has made an official announcement that the last leg of the movie schedule is for two songs, which are expected to be wrapped up by end of July. The film has an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and a few others who will appear in key roles.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.