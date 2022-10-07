Meta:After Brahmastra, SRK Guest Appearance in Vijay's Varisu

Shah Rukh Khan Turning Into A Cameo Star?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay are popular stars in their own regions. They have a massive fan following in their respective terrioties. Any film featuring Shah Rukh Khan or Vijay is sure to mint at least Rs 50 cr at the box office at the minimum level. If you are a fan of Vijay or Shah Rukh Khan and waiting to see the duo share screen space, then your wish might come true because the dream collaboration is likely to happen anytime now.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on the sets of Vijay's upcoming movie, Varisu. Shah Rukh Khan met Vijay and Vamsi Paidipally on the sets of Varisu along with Jawaan director Atlee Kumar.

Rumor mills are abuzz that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make a guest appearance in Vijay's Varisu. There is no official news on why Shah Rukh Khan visited the Varisu sets. But there is a strong rumour that he might be roped in to play a cameo in the film.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. SRK's role in Brahasmtra was well appreciated by critics and fans alike. Let's wait and see what awaits us in Varisu. Vijay's Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film is produced by Dil Raju.