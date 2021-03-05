Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review, Rating

Mar 05, 2021, 08:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Movie    Shaadi Mubarak
Star Cast    RK Sagar, Drishya Raghunath.
Director    Padmasri
Producer    Sirish - Laxman
Music    Sunil Kashyap
Run Time    2 hrs 16mins
Release    5th March, 2021

Actor Sagar is not new to the audience, he enjoys a decent fan following in Telugu states. He is popular star for small screens audience thanks to his Telugu TV soap opers Mogalierkulu and Chakravaakam. He is making his debut as a lead actor in Shaadi Mubarak. The film hits the screens today.

Plot: Sunnipenta Madha character is played by Sagar PK. Indeed, he will be searching for the bride during his India trip. He gets in touch with a marriage bureau and the owner of the matrimony promises him that they will get a good match for him. Unfortunately, the owner can't make it and he will send his daughter in his absence to search bride for him. How the duo fall in love while going for the matches is the rest of the story. 

Plus Points:

Few comedy scenes
Lead actors Sagar and Drishya performance
Music

Minus Points:

Poor screenplay
Slow Narration
Weak climax
No emotional connect

Verdict: It's a routine love story, people can easily guess the next scenes of the film. Audience can watch the film for Sagar and there is nothing interesting to watch in the film.

Rating: 2.5

Advertisement
Back to Top