Shaadi Mubarak First Day Box Office Collections

Actor Sagar who rose to fame with Mogalirekulu tried his luck as an actor with his latest release Shaadi Mubarak. The film opened to positive reviews from several quarters. Audience are gushing about Sagar performance in the film. Looks like the film collections could get increase by this weekend as the film opened to positive response. Audience have appreciated him for his performance. Following positive talk, Sagar’s Shaadi Mubarak is likely to become the first blockbuster hit of this month.

Talking about the latest collections, Sagar’s Shaadi Mubarak has managed to earn Rs 1.8 cr on opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Padmasri and co-produced by Dil Raju, Sireesh. Drishya Raghunath is seen as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.

