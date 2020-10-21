Bigg Boss Telugu Seventh Week Nomination: Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone?

The new edition of Bigg Boss Telugu has completed six weeks and the show is full of drama, fights, and friendship. Finally, the show has reached the crucial stage, and contestants are competing with each other without seeing their personal relationship with their friends and their only aim is to emerge as the winner of the season.

The contestants are understanding the game and are giving tough competition to other inmates. As you all might aware that six contestants have been nominated for this week's eviction. If you haven’t heard about this week's nominated contestants' names, then this is for you. Noel, Ariyana, Avinash, Divi, Abhijeet and Monal have been nominated for the elimination. The latest news we hear is that Noel and Monal are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. Monal has been targeted by the netizens for the past few days and they are telling on social media that she is unfit for the show.

We have already told you, after Kumar Sai’s elimination, Nagarjuna and show lovers were badly trolled on the social media as they are eliminating strong contestants. They are giving second chances for the contestants who are not performing in any of the tasks and their presence is really not worth the show.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Monal and Noel are strong contestants in the house and seeing them in the bottom list is really hurting their fans and followers. Looks like Bigg Boss makers might eliminate one of the contestants among these two, if not they have to cancel elimination for this weekend. If they cancel the elimination of this weekend then the makers of the show would be doing injustice to Amma Rajasekhar who tonsured his head to save himself from this week's nomination. It has become the most awaited moment for the audience to see who will get evicted this weekend.