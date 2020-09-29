Seven Contestants Are In Week 4 Nomination List

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in the fourth week and is fetching good TRP ratings. Looks like the contestants of the Bigg Boss house are now taking the game seriously. All the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title.

While coming to this week's nominations, seven contestants have been nominated. Swathi Deekshith, Abhijeet, Lasya, Mehboob, Kumar Sai, Syed Sohail, and Harika are in the nominations list. Last week, Devi Nagavalli got evicted from the show.

Out of all the contestants, Abhijeet is having fewer chances to get evicted from the house because of his fan following. Abhijeet is being into headlines for several reasons. Show makers have highlighted him in the promo and especially the video clips between him and Monal went viral. It is all known knowledge that there is a love triangle going on in between Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil in the house. Lasya has garnered a loyal fan base even before she entered the house.

Harika's banter with Abhijeet is very much loved by fans. Kumar Sai and Mehboob are likely to face eviction this week. It is left to see who will face eviction this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.