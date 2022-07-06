Senior Film Editor Gautam Raju Dies At 68 In Hyderabad Hospital

Senior film editor Gowtham Raju died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to the reports, he passed away at 1.30 am on July 6.

Vamsi and Shekar, public relations officers in Tollywood took to Twitter and paid condolences. The tweet reads, "Senior Editor Gautamraju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to family, friends, and loved ones." Here is the tweet.

Gowtham Raju worked in more than 1000 films as an editor. According to the reports, he won the Guinness World Record. Gowtham Raju worked as an editor for Khaidi No 150, Kick, Race Gurram, Gopala Gopala and Adhurs. Besides Telugu Gowtham Raju also worked in Tamil, Hindi and other languages as well.

