Sekhar Kammula's Love Story Digital Streaming Rights Sold To Top OTT Player

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's movie 'Love Story' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The movie is directed by maverick filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and stars Sai Pallavi as the female lad.

The film had created a buzz even before the famous folk sond Saranga Dariya was dropped on the internet. The song became an internet sensation and it has grabbed more than 105 million views on Youtube. Now, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. The film has created a lot of hype with the poster, teaser and now this world famous song which has also run into controversy with a musical show.singer claiming that the song was hers.



Latest news we hear is that the digital rights of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story have been bagged by Aha for a fancy price. There's no official info on how much the film's digital rights fetched but it seems that the makers are happy with the deal. The makers are believed to have made a deal with Aha to stream the film after 50 days of its theatrical run. However, this is unofficial yet. We are waiting for the makers to confirm this news.

The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and the film is set for theatrical release on April 16. The film's music is composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing have been done by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.