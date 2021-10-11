Sekhar Kammula's Love Story Closing Collections

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are in a happy space as their latest outing 'Love Story' received positive reviews from all quarters. It was one of the much-hyped films in the recent times. The film also did decent business at the box office. However, trade analysts say that the makers chose a wrong time to release the film after waiting forever.

As per trade pundits, Love Story is a big diaster at the box office. Talking about the closing collections of the film 'Love Story' is said to have got a share of Rs 28.50 cr by the end of its theatrical run.

The film's budget was Rs 35 cr and the makers have incurred a loss of 6.5 cr from the film, it is being said. Thus the film did not garner expected returns at the box office.

Love Story was directed by Sekhar Kammula. Analysts say that Chaitanya's divorce played havoc and took a toll on box office collections. It is worth mentioning here that Love Story will start premiering on Aha from October 22, 2021.