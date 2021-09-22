Sekhar Kammula is As Honest as His Movies, Says Sai Pallavi

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As you all know, the film's release got postponed several times due to COVID-19. Finally, Love Story is hitting the big screens on September 24, 2021. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film to ensure maximum footfalls in theatres. Sai Pallavi, will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Love Story, directed by none other than Sekhar Kammula.

This is the actor-director duo's second collaboration. Sai Pallavi shared a few interesting things about Sekhar Kammula movie Love Story, her co-star Nag Chaitanya and more in an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post as part of movie promotions. Here's excerpts from tete-a-tete with Sai Pallavi.

Why Did you say yes to this movie-- was it the director or plot?

Actually, I would say both. I read the script. He called me and asked if I read the script. I decided to say 'Yes' even before he asked, because Sekhar Kammula knows how to module my character.

This is your second time with Shekar Kammula, how was the experience?

I'm still sensitive. He is a director, but will behave and treat everyone equally. I love his simplicity. He also thinks about the team spirit. He is very honest like his movies. Sekhar always wants to bring about some change through films.

Your experience with chaitanya?

To be honest, as a co-star I would say he is a very kind person. He would compliment a lot because we have to give perfect expression for the scenes. He used to tell the director to complete my scenes because we both were not used to night shoots. I used to complete mine and chill. He is cool and has an insane amount of patience for anything.

You are a great dancer. Did Chaitanya match steps with you in dance?

Of course, he did. But he's great at action scenes and I'm good at dancing. We both are equally good in our own crafts.

Why did you refuse to work with Chiranjeevi, is it because of remake or sister characters?

I would love to play to any character. I select the scripts which I feel I can do justice and roles that I can justify to people. I would love to play any character. I will say 'No' only if I feel that role might not be suited for me. I want to be honest with people because they shouldn't feel problematic after I say 'yes'.

Next Up?

Virata Parvam, Shyam Singh Roy. Sai Pallavi has also signed Tamil and Malayalam films. She is also holding talks with people for web series, but she hasn't signed it yet.