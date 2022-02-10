Sehari Will Be Relatable To Everyone: Harsh Kanumilli

Young actor Harsh Kanumilli who was a cricket aspirant ended up becoming an actor instead. He is gearing up for his Tollywood debut with the news movie Sehari. The film music has already struck a chord among the audience.

In a media interaction held recently, Harsh stated that it was never easy to enter into the film industry. We have to face struggles to fulfill the dream of becoming an actor in films. He added that there were plans of arranging a preview show for senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who was very supportive of their project.

He couldn’t watch the film as Balakrishna was currently out of the station. However another senior actor Dr. Rajasekhar garu had watched the film and appreciated it. He concluded that everyone will surely enjoy the film as it was relatable to all youngsters. I’m super confident about the film and the audience would surely love it, he said while signing off.