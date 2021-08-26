Seetimaarr Theatrical Release Date Confirmed

Bollywood and Tollywood actor Rohit Pathak, Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film Seetimaarr is all set to release soon. The makers of the movie, Srinivasa Silver Screen, have announced that the film will be released in theatres across the Telugu states on September 3. Seetimaarr is expected to be an action-packed sports drama revolving around kabaddi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Rohit Pathak playing a character of Tiger Singh Key Villain opposite Gopichand and Tamannaah. The movie also has Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawala, Apsara Rani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali among others playing important roles.

The film revolves around the sport of Kabaddi and sees the lead actors as kabbadi coaches.