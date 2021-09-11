Seetimaarr OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Gopichand is on cloud nine as his latest outing 'Seetimaarr' has garnered thumping response from all quarters. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. After watching Tamannaah's solid performance in the film, people just can't stop talking about the film especially how Tamannaah has delivered what is expected of her.

In fact, she has rocked the role. The film is heading towards becoming a blockbuster as first day box office collections have been impressive and exceeded expectations of even the filmmakers. If you are curious about how much Seetimaarr collected at the box office on the first day, click here.

After hearing rave reviews of the movie, a section of the audience are waiting to know Seetimaarr OTT release date. We have learnt from our sources that Seetimaarr digital rights have been bagged by Sun Next for a fancy price. The film is expected to start streaming on Sun Next by end of this month. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. Bhumika Chawla, Digangana Suryavanshi, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rahman, Bollywood actor Tarun Arora play key roles in the movie besides Tamannaah and Gopichand.