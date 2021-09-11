Seetimaarr Full Movie Leaked in HD Download on Torrent Sites

Seetimaarr is a sports action film written and directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Seetimaar stars Gopichand, Tamannaah, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. The movie's music has been scored by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Soundararajan. The plot follows Karthik (Gopichand), the coach of the Andhra women's Kabaddi team who seeks to win the nationals with the help of Telangana's Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy (Tamannaah) to save his school in the village. The film hit theatres on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi).

Seetimaar has opened to positive response from the audience. A section of the audience says that Tamannaah has nailed her character. However, the latest we hear is that the movie has been leaked on torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulzs, iBomma, and others. Seetimaarr is the latest Telugu film to fall prey to piracy.

Dear readers, the big screen experience is something else, so do enjoy the film in theatres. And if you are scared of stepping out for the fear of contracting covid infection, then wait for the film's OTT release. Do not encourage piracy or resort to illegal activities. Enjoy Seetimaarr only in theaters or wait till its digital release.