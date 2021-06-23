See How Bigg Boss Fame Ashu Reddy's Mom Reacted To Her Rs. 2 Lakh Worth Bag?

Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy is one of the most popular stars on social media. She stays active on social media and never steps back to share what is going on in her life. She shares some of the adorable pics on her Instagram. Most of the people call her junior Samantha because she has features similar to that of Samantha.

From the past few days she was in news. Earlier, news broke out saying that Ashu Reddy and Bigg Boss winner Rahul Sipligunj are in relationship with each other. However, there is no clarity on this. On the other hand, Ashu Reddy and Rahul share a good bond and are very good friends.

In the Bigg Boss house, Rahul and Punarnavi were close and everyone thought that something is cooking in between them. But, after coming out of the house, they said that they are friends and not more than that.

Recently, a video of Ashu Reddy went viral on social media. Ashu Reddy purchased a new bag and told her mother that she bought it for Rs. 2 lakh. Ashu's mother asked her to tell the truth. Then Ashu said that the actual price of the bag was Rs. 2 lakh. Ashu's mother became angry and threw the bag. She said that there are many bags in the house and questioned her why did she bring another one. She expressed her anger by saying that, 'Is Ashu planning to keep a bags store.' Here is the video, just give a look at it.