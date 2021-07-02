This Sci-fi Movie On Vijay Deverakonda's OTT Playlist

Tollywood youth icon Vijay Deverakonda can't control his excitement as he gets ready to watch the Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi movie, The Tomorrow War has starred streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action movie had opened to rave reviews and has now found an audience in Vijay Deverakonda!

Finallyyyy huge Actionnnn, sci-fi, comedy extravaganza 😁 Was waiting excitedly for this one, Watched #TheTomorrowWar on @PrimeVideoIN today and enjoyed it maxx! Definitely a must watch for action lovers 🔥 you can also watch it in Telugu and Tamil 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tD8vcQwxGL — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2021

Dubbed into Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video