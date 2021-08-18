Savitri W/O Satyamurthy Teaser Out

'Kerintha' fame Parvateesam is saying this at the outset: 'This is Satyam. Class touch, mass cut-out! You won't find a guy like me anywhere in the world.' In ‘Savitri W/O Satyamurthy’, he has played the role of a 20-year-old man. Sri Lakshmi has played his wife, who is a 60-year-old woman. Produced by Gogula Narendra of A1 Mahendra Creations, the film is directed by Chaitanya Konda, who has previously worked in the direction department of Puri Jagannadh. On Wednesday, well-known director Gopichand Malineni released the teaser of the movie.

A character says that the male lead was born ages ago but he hasn't become old and he is still young. Suman Shetty, who has played Parvateesam's son, shouts that he is not looking like a father but a younger brother to him. Satyamurthy, as per the story, was married in 1980. A news presenter says that there is a reason why he has not aged since then. Comedian Gautham Raju says that he won't sleep and let him sleep until the mystery is not outed. The teaser makes it clear that Parvateesam's character just doesn't age. The secret behind his forever youngness has to be known by watching the movie.

Speaking about his product, producer Gogula Narendra said, "We are glad that Gopichand Malineni garu has released the teaser. The production works are over. Currently, post-production works are going on. We will announce the release date soon. The combination of the lead pair is hilarious. Our film will be liked by all sections of audience."

Director Chiatanya Konda said, "This is a pure family entertainer whose kind hasn't been made in a long time. Thanks to the actors and technicians, we have made a superb product. There are three songs in total. Satya Kasyap's tunes are excellent. We will be releasing them through Aditya Music."