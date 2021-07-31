Satydev's Thimmarusu First Day Box Office Collections

Actor Satyadev must be on cloud nine as his recent outing 'Thimmarusu' opened glowing reviews from all quarters. This is the first film to get a release in theatres after the second wave of Coronavirus. People were wondering whether the audience would walk into theatres or not due to the pandemic.

Satyadev's Thimmarusu's rousing reception seems have given a hope to all the filmmakers wanting to release their movies in theatres. Thimmarusu has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. A bunch of Telugu films are lined up to hit theatres and awaiting a new release date. The release of these films had been postponed due to COVID 19.

Talking about collections, Thimmarusu is said to have earned approximately Rs 50 lakhs on its opening day at the box office. It is being said Thimmarusu shows picked up by noon after positive word of mouth from the early shpw. The Satyadev film is showing 80 percent occupancy on the ticket booking app Bookmyshow. The film tickets are selling like hotcakes in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, after audience showed thumbs up to the movie.

The film revolves around Satyadev's brother who gets brutally killed and the court awards lifer to an innocent man. Satyadev's only mission is to know who is the real killer and why they committed the crime.

Thimmarusu is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production company East Coast Productions, S Originals. Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Brahmaji and Ravi Babu are seen in key roles.