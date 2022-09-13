Satya Dev First Look From Chiranjeevi’s GodFather Out, See Pic

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space in the most awaited mass and political action drama GodFather that also features many noted actors, including Nayanthara, Saya Dev, Sunil, Samuthirakani and few others in vital roles. As part of promotions, the makers are releasing character introduction posters one after the other.

Nayanthara was introduced as Sathyapriya Jaidev in her first look poster and she looked royal. Today, Satya Dev’s character is introduced as a wily politician Jaidev. Starring off seriously into somewhere, Satya Dev looks fittingly as a politician. The name Jaidev in Nayanthara’s character indicates she’s the wife of Satya Dev.

Nirav Shah has cranked the camera, while S Thaman has provided the music. Suresh Selvarajan is the art director of the movie produced on grand scale by RB Choudary and NV Prasad under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners. Konidela Surekha presents the movie.

Godfather is gearing up for a grand release during Dasara, 2022 on October 5th.

