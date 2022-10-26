Sathyaraj On Board For Satyadev 26

Talented hero Satyadev and Kannada star Daali Dhananjaya’s yet-to-be-titled flick under the direction of Eashvar Karthic is fast progressing with its shoot. It’s the 26th project for both Satyadev and Dhananjaya.

Produced by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram under Old Town Pictures as Production No 1 from the banner, the movie billed to be a criminal action entertainer is presently being filmed in an expensive set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj comes on board to play a vital role in the movie. His presence is going to have a huge impact on the movie that will star two heroines. The makers recently announced to have zeroed in on Priya Bhavani Shankar as one of the heroines.

Manikantan Krishnamachary is the cinematographer of the movie which has music by Charan Raj. Anil Krish takes care of the editing, whereas dialogues are penned by Meeraqh.

The other prominent cast of the movie will be revealed soon.