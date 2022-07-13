Sashi Kiran Tikka Throws Grand Party For Major Team

Major, sensational director Shashi Kiran Tikka's latest film starring Adivi Sesh, was released worldwide on June 3. After causing a sensation and earning a large sum at the box office, the film has now begun streaming on the OTT giant Netflix.

On Netflix India, the Hindi version is now placed first in the trends list, followed by the Telugu version. The film is also at the top of the charts in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. And the entire team earned accolades from many celebrities, especially from the audience, for their sincere efforts.

To celebrate the film's overwhelming success, director Sashi Kiran Tikka organised a lavish party for the cast of Major and a few other celebrities. Prakash Raj, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sri Charan Pakala, Abhijeet, Naga Vamsi, Abhishek Aggarwal, and many other celebrities attended the party and congratulated Sashi Kiran Tikka on Major's massive success and appreciation.

Sashi Kiran Tikka received the same accolades and recognition for his debut film 'Goodachari,' and audiences are still in awe of his vision and direction skills. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producers GMB, A+S Movies, and Sony Pictures are overjoyed with the film's global success.