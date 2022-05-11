Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Have Repeat Audience For Sure: Superstar Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata mania is gripping the audience. The recently released trailer is a sensational hit rising expectations fonor the movie releasing on May 12th. Ahead of the release, Mahesh Babu has interacted with Print and Web media. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer looks awesome. The character is very new and fresh. What is the reason for so much freshness in the character?

Nice to meet you all after nearly two years. We all had a hard time during the Corona period. The shooting stopped several times due to the lockdown. The film unit, the direction department, and the producers have stood strong in such a difficult time. Thanks to them. SVP credit goes to director Parashuram. My character is designed very differently. I enjoyed a lot shooting for the film. Pokiri days are remembered. Body language, dialogue delivery... everything is new.

You have mentioned about scoring back-to-back blockbusters in last four years at the Major Trailer Release event. What’s the secret of your success?

Choosing good stories is the secret. It has been an excellent journey over the last four years. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also be a successful movie.

Why are you comparing SVP to Pokiri?

SVP will be in Pokiri meter. We can find Pokiri shades once again in SVP. There is a mass feeling in the theater when you see Pokiri. I got to play such an energetic character again in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

You have worked with many directors. What is the specialty of Parasuram?

Parasuram is an amazing writer. It would be great to have such an amazing writer-director.

Will the story be set in the US?

The story starts in the US in the first half and shifts to Vizag in the second half.

We heard you got restless while shooting for Ma Ma Mahesha song?

It’s not completely true that I was restless. In fact, we originally shot another song. Director Parasuram and the whole team, after watching the flow, came to the conclusion that a mass song is needed there. Thaman came up with Ma Ma Mahesha track. It is a very energetic tune. Within ten days, a huge set was erected to shoot the song. It came out awesome. It is going to be a highlight.

The tattoo on your neck is trendy. Whose idea is this?

The credit goes to director Parashuram Garu. He got it on to the picture of mine from Bharat Ane Nenu and showed it me. It looked awesome. Then we started working on the look.

You worked with almost all the big star directors. How did you get a positive feeling about director Parasuram?

I really liked Parasuram's Geetha Govindam. There were a lot of positive vibes when he narrated the story. I decided to do the movie without another thought.

Does the movie have a message?

There is so much about having a 'message' in my last three films. Fans are saying it is refreshing to see me act without any boundaries. You will enjoy me similarly in the film.

Why not SVP as a Pan-India film?

We started making it as a Telugu movie. This took a lot of time. My focus is on Telugu cinema. I want Telugu cinema do well in Bollywood as well.

Why did you get so emotional at SVP Pre-release event?

A lot has happened in these two years. Some of the closed ones have passed away. I became a little emotional because of this.

What’s the story behind the title Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Parasuram did not reveal me the title at first, when he narrated me the story. The title is derived from the story itself. I liked it as soon as he said it. I told him to fix it without another thought.

Keerthy Suresh says your glamor and timing can't be matched? Is it so hard?

Keerthy Suresh said so but she rocked in the film. Her character of Kalaavathi will be very surprising. The love track is going to be the main highlight. The audience will enjoy it a lot.

How was it working with Mythri Movie Makers and the producers of 14 Reels?

I know them well. We have Blockbuster movies like Dookudu and Srimanthudu in our combination. Sarkaru Vaari Paata faced a lot of difficulties due to the lockdown. They made the film without compromising on anything. Working with such producers is a great experience.

You learn something from every movie. What did you learn from SVP?

SVP is a new experience. The movie would have been done in six months. But it went on for two years. The shooting has been postponed due to lockdown. It is not easy to start with the same energy from where you left off. Director Parasuram should be commended for this.

What about Thaman's Energy?

Thaman's music is sensational. He gave wonderful music. Kalaavathi became the best song in my career. I never thought this song would be such a big hit when he gave the tune. But Thaman strongly believed. He said the song will be played at every wedding. The same thing happened. The rest of the songs came out awesome. The re-recording is one of the highlights.

How was it working with Ram Laxman Masters?

Ram Laxman are my favorite masters. They design every fight sequence quite impressively. They also take great care of everyone along with the hero while shooting action sequences.

There will be a tension before the release of every film. How are you feeling, ahead of SVP’s release?

I am very relaxed for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There is no pressure. I am very positive. The film is sure to be a big hit.

Repeat audiences have been declining in recent times. But will the movie have a repeat audience?

Repeat audiences came to Dookudu. The Love Track in Foreign is the main reason for repeat audiences. They enjoyed that track a lot. SVP has also got an amazing track like it. Surely the audience will see it again and again.

