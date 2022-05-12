Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu Steals The Show in Mass Avatar

May 12, 2022, 01:28 IST
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres finally. It was a long wait for the Tollywood superstar fans after corona lockdown. This time, the director is Parasuram, whose previous project Geetha Govindam featuring Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda became talk of the town.

Now, the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata had raised expectations. Does Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata live up to its hype?

Well, audience who watched the early shows and the benefit shows have shared their reviews on twitter. Have a look...


