Sarkaru Vaari Paata Tickets 1300 in This Indian City!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is an introvert by nature. He keeps his distance from people. He only talks when necessary, that is when his movies are going to release. Yet, Mahesh is one of the leading stars in Tollywood.

Mahesh fans fondly call him thePrince of Tollywood. If any Mahesh film gets released, then it is like a festival for his fans.

Now, the Telugu Superstar's most awaited movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for theatrical release in two days. Mahesh fans are very excited to see him in a new avatar. Mahesh fans wouldn't mind shelling out huge bucks to watch the first show of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's first day tickets are being sold for Rs 1300 in Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities.

For the unversed, Bengaluru always records highest collections for Mahesh Babu movies. It would be interesting to see how much SVP will get.

Looking at the ticket prices in metropolitan cities, we can easily guess Sarkaru Vaari Paata collections is likely to be an astronomic figure. At this rate, the film will collect more than the newly released films at the box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was made on a budget of Rs 175 cr. Will Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers be able to recover the investment or not is yet to be seen.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata premieres will be held tomorrow in North America. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



