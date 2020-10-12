Sarkaru Vaari Paata Takes The Back Seat?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is Mahesh Babu's next film under the direction of Parasuram. Mahesh Babu asked Prasuram to delay his film with Naga Chaitanya and start the work for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Everything went well but lockdown disrupted the shooting plans of the film. Now, there are reports that more delay is expected in the film hitting the floors. Mahesh has got a chance to do a film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

Trivikram already signed a film with NTR but before that, he wants to work with Mahesh Babu. But, Mahesh Babu committed to Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers planned a schedule in November but they postponed it to the new year now.

There are reports that the producers are a little apprehensive about the film getting more delay. The film unit is also worrying about Trivikram's project hitting the floors first.