Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa Leak: Tollywood Producers Approach Cyber Crime Over Piracy Fears

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata are the most awaited films of the year. Both the films are being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is one of the leading production house in Tollywood. The makers are said to have registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department after the first teaser and a song from the movie was leaked online before the makers unveiled it. If you recall, Allu Arjun's Pushpa Daakko Daakko Meka song was leaked before the makers officially released it. The song was leaked ahead of its scheduled time.

The makers have released an official statement on the same, saying that the leaks have disturbed them.

The tweet reads, “We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cybercrime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy.”

Check out the tweet:

We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy. - Team @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/FelB6ih0TD — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 15, 2021

Pushpa will be releasing in two parts. The first part of the Sukumar directorial will release this Christmas 2021.