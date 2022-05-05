Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-Release Event Date, Venue and Time

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata theatrical trailer is on record breaking spree. Fans, movie buffs and every other section of audience loved the content and are praising the energy of Mahesh Babu. The makers are promoting the movie like never before and they are coming up with regular updates.

The big announcement is here. Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s pre-release event will be held on May 7th and Police Grounds in Yousufguda, Hyderabad is the venue for it. The event begins from 6PM. The makers chosen an open ground, so that huge crowd can come and enjoy the live action of the event.

Mahesh Babu and all the lead cast and crew of the movie will be gracing the occasion that will have many surprises in store for the viewers.

Directed by Parasuram, the film featuring Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady is a family and action entertainer. S Thaman scored music and the three songs turned out to be chartbusters.

There are many more updates coming to treat fans, before serving the full meal feast on May 12th.

