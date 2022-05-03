Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-Release Event Date Is Out: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is one of the biggest releases of this month. Mahesh Babu has a regular habit of releasing films once a year.

Due to the coronavirus, Mahesh Babu couldn't have a single release in the last two years. After two years, Mahesh Babu is coming back to woo us all with his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's trailer won appreciation and accolades from the fans and audience.

Sarkaru Vaarai Paata's story is all about banking scams, loans, and money. Mahesh Babu is likely to be seen in dual roles in the film. We have learnt from reliable sources that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are gearing up for a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad.

If reports are to be believed, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event is all set to be held on May 7 in Hyderabad. The venue and chief guest for the event have yet to be confirmed by the organizers.

Back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the film. Mahesh Babu's loving daughter, Sitara, will be making her big-screen debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is set to hit screens on May 12, 2022.

