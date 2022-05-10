Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-release Business Will Stun You All

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the biggest releases this month. Mahesh Babu fans are desperately waiting to catch a glimpse of Mahesh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The makers have ensured buzz around the movie with posters, songs and videos. Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been topping the social media trends for quite sometime now.

The advance booking of tickets for Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened last week and most of the tickets are sold out in many areas. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release was held on Sunday in Hyderabad at Yousufguda grounds

.The film has grossed Rs 2.51 cr till now. Can you guess how much the opening day collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be? The film is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

