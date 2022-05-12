Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened in theatres from today. Mahesh Babu's extensive promotions for Sarkaru Vaari Paata seems to have fallen flat as the film fails to live up to audience expectations. Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

After hearing about mixed reviews, a section of audience is waiting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital release.

The latest we hear is that Amazon Prime Video has acquired Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital rights for a whopping amount.

The film is expected to start streaming on Prime Video by the first week of June or by the end of its theatrical run.

There's a chance for Sarkaru Vaari Paata hitting the OTT platforms sooner as the makers are likely to get a good amount for early release. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram.

