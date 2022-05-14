Sarkaru Vaari Paata Ma Ma Mass Celebrations in Vijayawada on This Date

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is setting the cash registers ringing in theatres across the world. The film collected Rs 48.27 crore share from ticket sales in Telugu states for two days.

Meanwhile, the team announced to organize Ma Ma Mass Celebrations of the movie. SVP’s success celebration will be organized on May 16th and Vijayawada is the venue for the event. Mahesh Babu will be gracing the occasion that will be attended by the entire core team.

Previously, Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, Dookudu and Maharshi functions were celebrated in Vijayawada and following the sentiment, SVP’s success celebrations will be held in the city. As Mahesh Babu is continuing to promote the movie, even after the release, SVP will continue its domination at box office.

Director Parasuram who got the opportunity to direct a star like Mahesh Babu for the first time has showed him the way fans wish to see him in. Keerthy Suresh is the leading in the movie that has music by S Thaman.

