HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has announced his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' the Prince of Tollywood didn't come up with any project. Now, the 'Geetha Govindam' director is going to wield the megaphone for Mahesh Babu. The film SSMB27 is going to have a lot of action, drama and romance. PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the flick.

Parasuram, the director of the movie said that he is very excited to work with Mahesh and his long wait to direct the superstar has ended. SS Thaman is going to score the music for the film. The first look poster of the film that has been released recently has won the hearts of the people and fans are eagerly waiting to know about the role of the 'Athadu' hero in the celluloid.

Now, the news is that the 'Mahanati' heroine is going to join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She will be seen as the female lead in the movie. As of now, the makers of the movie didn't made any announcement.

Everyone sang praises for Keerthy Suresh for her role in the movie, Mahanati. She earned an immense fan following in the south. Keerthy Suresh's Penguin started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Eashvar Karthic directorial and it is produced by Karthik Subbarja, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented actresses in the South. On the professional front, Keerthy is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Miss India. Narendra Nath is the director of the movie. Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya will be seen in prominent roles. She will also be seen in untitled Telugu sports drama with the director Nagesh Kukunoor.