Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Day Collection Prediction

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films of the year. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. Mahesh Babu returns to the big screen after two years.

Mahesh Babu has pinned huge hopes on Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Online bookings have opened for Sarkaru Vaari Paata across the globe, tickets are selling like hot cakes in not only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but also across the world. For those who joined in late to the story, Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got the biggest release in t he US.

If one were to go by the advanced booking of tickets, we can easily guess that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will likely collect more than Rs 50 cr on its opening day at the box office. These are just estimated figures based on the advance booking, the film could collect more than the approximate figures.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata premieres will be held tonight in the USA.

