Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Opens About Mahesh Babu's Role In The Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu has resumed the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film is being helmed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam which starred Vijay Deverakonda and turned Rashmika Mandanna into a most sought after actress in Tollywood.

In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Parasuram stated that, "I’m a fanboy of Mahesh Babu. I’m so overwhelmed by the opportunity to work with him. I can promise and assure you all that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be pure fan stuff with a social message. The film will be loaded with whistle-worthy stuff. Mahesh Babu fans will surely enjoy Sarkaru Vaari Paata right from the beginning till end.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the film's first schedule was wrapped up in Dubai. The second schedule of shooting in Hyderabad came to a sudden halt when few members of the crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus.