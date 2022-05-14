Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day Second Day Collections: Mahesh's Film Unstoppable At Box Office

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine as his recent outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned positive response from the audience and fans alike. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office.

Mahesh fans can't stop gushing about the film. Thanks to the gripping content, stellar performance by Mahesh, Keerthy Suresh, and punch dialogues in the film. All these masala keeps the audience glued to their seats.

Fans are rushing to theatres to catch a glimpse of Mahesh Babu in his comic avatar after a long time. Talking about SVP latest collections, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to have earned Rs 11 cr plus on its second day at the box office. The film is expected to join Rs 50 cr club with today's collections. However, worldwide collection is said to have crossed 75 crores on Friday.

SarkaruVaariPaata Day2 Shares

Nizam - 5.2cr

Ceeded - 1.45cr

UA Area - 1.65cr

East - 1.08cr

West - 45L

Guntur - 51L

Krishna - 89L

Nellore - 41L

Total AP&TS Day2 Share: 11.64cr

The film's total gross collection from USA alone stands at $1,250,211 (₹9.68 crores). Yesterday, Mahesh and Sarkaru Vaari Paata team celebrated the movie's success with a party in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Sarkaru Vaari Paata celebrations pictures are being widely shared on social media. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram.

