Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 5 Collections: Mahesh Euphoria Sweeps Box Office

Superstar Mahesh Babu is making the headlines for his recent outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Last night, Sarkaru Vaari Paata success meet was held in Kurnool.

Mahesh Babu was seen grooving to Ma Ma Mahesha song with SS Thaman on stage. The film earned Rs 96 cr within four days at the worldwide box office. Talking about the latest collections, Sarkaru Vaari Paata reportedly earned Rs 5.01 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film's total collections is estimated to be more than Rs 120 cr plus.

Check out area-wise collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

Nizam - 31.47Cr

Ceeded - 10.44Cr

UA - 10.25Cr

Guntur - 7.85Cr

East - 7.05Cr

Krishna - 5.76Cr

West - 4.65Cr

Nellore - 3.12Cr

Total AP/TG - 80.59Cr

KA+ROI - 7.75Cr

Overseas - 12.1Cr

Total WW Share - 100.44Cr

On the other hand, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has managed to earn $2,008,633 at the USA box office.

The film is directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu owns a private finance company, he lends money to people on interest. How Mahesh Babu recovers his money from borrowers forms the crux of the story.

