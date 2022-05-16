Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 4 Collections: Mahesh Proves His Box Office Stamina

Superstar Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his recent outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is smashing all existing box office records at the box office. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata received mixed reviews from the audience on its opening day.

Later, Mahesh fans and the audience thought it was a paisa vasool entertainer. The film is running in jam-packed theatres, especially in Telugu states.

In terms of box office receipts, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has joined the $2 million club in the United States. On the other hand, Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on to become the fastest film to gross $1 crore at RTC X Roads.

On the other hand, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has managed to earn Rs 16 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total gross collection of the film stands at Rs 120 cr plus.

The makers are yet to reveal the film's official figures. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is seen as the female lead in the film.

