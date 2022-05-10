Sarkaru Vaari Paata Critic's Review: Mahesh Roars Like A Lion With All His Might, His Show All The Way

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making the headlines since its inception. Just two days left for the film to hit the big screens. Sarkaru Vaari Paata advance booking lines have been opened across the globe. We have learnt from our sources that the films tickets are selling like hot cakes not only in Telugu states, but also across the world. If you are waiting for critics' review of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, ehere you go. Yes. Sakshi Post beings the first review of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Film critic and Censor Board Member Umair Sandhu has shared his review on twitter after watching the movie. He wrote "#MaheshBabu is like a ferocious lion who roars with all his might. The show belongs to the actor, who scorches the screen every time he displays the manic anger. Without doubt, He gives the power to #SarkaruVaariPaata .It's his best work to date. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2."

#MaheshBabu is like a ferocious lion who roars with all his might. The show belongs to the actor, who scorches the screen every time he displays the manic anger. Without doubt, He gives the power to #SarkaruVaariPaata .It's his best work to date. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 9, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Mahesh Babu's doting daughter Sitara will be making her big screen debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She will appear in the Penny song. The song is already a chartbuster

Also Read: Laksh’s Gangster Gangaraju Release Date Out

